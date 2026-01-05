Johnson leads Akron against Central Michigan after 22-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: Akron faces Central Michigan after Tavari Johnson scored 22 points in Akron's 76-73 loss to the Miami (OH) RedHawks.

The Zips have gone 7-0 in home games. Akron is sixth in college basketball with 20.4 assists per game. Johnson leads the Zips averaging 4.9.

The Chippewas are 0-3 in conference play. Central Michigan is 0-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Akron scores 95.4 points, 17.3 more per game than the 78.1 Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan averages 72.1 points per game, 4.7 fewer than the 76.8 Akron gives up.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Johnson is shooting 55.1% and averaging 20.6 points for the Zips. Shammah Scott is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Nathan Claerbaut is averaging 12.8 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Chippewas. Logan McIntire is averaging 1.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 7-3, averaging 95.8 points, 34.0 rebounds, 20.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 55.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points per game.

Chippewas: 2-8, averaging 73.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.