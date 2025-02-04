Johnson leads Akron against Ball State after 20-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Zips -14; over/under is 159

BOTTOM LINE: Akron plays Ball State after Nate Johnson scored 20 points in Akron's 85-71 win against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

The Zips are 10-0 in home games. Akron is seventh in college basketball with 18.4 assists per game led by Tavari Johnson averaging 4.2.

The Cardinals are 4-5 in conference games. Ball State is ninth in the MAC scoring 32.0 points per game in the paint led by Jermahri Hill averaging 8.7.

Akron scores 84.0 points, 10.3 more per game than the 73.7 Ball State allows. Ball State averages 76.1 points per game, 3.2 more than the 72.9 Akron allows to opponents.

The Zips and Cardinals face off Tuesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nate Johnson is averaging 13.7 points, 3.3 assists and two steals for the Zips. Tavari Johnson is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

Hill is averaging 16.3 points and 3.2 assists for the Cardinals. Payton Sparks is averaging 16.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 9-1, averaging 87.2 points, 37.1 rebounds, 18.6 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points per game.

Cardinals: 5-5, averaging 78.1 points, 32.6 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 4.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.