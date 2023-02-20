Johnson helps Cleveland State edge Northern Kentucky 64-63

CLEVELAND (AP) — Deante Johnson finished with 16 points and 10 rebounds to help Cleveland State fend off Northern Kentucky 64-63 on Sunday.
Tristan Enaruna scored 14 points and grabbed eight rebounds for the Vikings (18-11, 13-5 Horizon League). Jayson Woodrich made three 3-pointers and scored 11.
The Norse (17-12, 12-6) were led by Marques Warrick with 26 points. Sam Vinson added nine points and three steals.
NEXT UP
Both teams next play Thursday. Cleveland State visits Green Bay, while Northern Kentucky visits Detroit Mercy.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
