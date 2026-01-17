Johnson and Akron host Western Michigan

BOTTOM LINE: Akron takes on Western Michigan after Tavari Johnson scored 22 points in Akron's 87-77 victory over the Ball State Cardinals.

The Zips are 9-0 on their home court. Akron scores 93.0 points while outscoring opponents by 17.2 points per game.

The Broncos are 1-4 in conference games. Western Michigan is 0-1 in one-possession games.

Akron makes 52.0% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.6 percentage points higher than Western Michigan has allowed to its opponents (44.4%). Western Michigan averages 76.4 points per game, 0.6 more than the 75.8 Akron gives up to opponents.

The Zips and Broncos square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shammah Scott is shooting 42.4% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Zips, while averaging 13.1 points. Johnson is averaging 20.3 points, 6.2 assists and 1.8 steals over the past 10 games.

Jalen Griffith is shooting 47.1% and averaging 14.9 points for the Broncos. Trey Lewis is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Zips: 8-2, averaging 91.7 points, 35.3 rebounds, 20.1 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.9 points per game.

Broncos: 4-6, averaging 75.8 points, 32.1 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.