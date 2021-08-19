springfield-news-sun logo
John Tolkin scores, Red Bulls hand Crew 5th straight loss

50 minutes ago
John Tolkin scored in the 33rd minute for his first MLS goal and the New York Red Bulls beat the Columbus Crew 1-0 on Wednesday night

HARRISON, N.J. (AP) — John Tolkin scored in the 33rd minute for his first MLS goal and the New York Red Bulls beat the Columbus Crew 1-0 on Wednesday night.

New York (6-9-4) snapped a seven-game winless streak. Columbus (6-8-6) has lost five straight matches — the longest losing streak by a defending champion since the LA Galaxy dropped seven in a row in 2006.

Tolkin, a defender in his 12th MLS start, cut back his defender at the corner of the 6-yard box and sent it through the legs of goalkeeper Eloy Room.

New York goalkeeper Carlos Coronel had his seventh shutout of the season.

