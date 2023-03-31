John Brockington, All-Pro fullback with Packers, dies at 74

The Packers selected Brockington, a native of the Brooklyn borough of New York City, out of Ohio State with the ninth overall pick in the 1971 draft.

Brockington rushed for 1,105 yards his first season in Green Bay, which at the time was an NFL rookie record. He earned All-Pro honors and was named NFL offensive rookie of the year.

He followed that up by rushing for 1,027 yards in 1972 while helping the Packers win an NFC Central title. Brockington rushed for 1,144 yards in 1973.

Brockington earned three straight Pro Bowl selections from 1971-73.

Brockington finished his career with 5,185 yards rushing. He had 30 touchdown runs and four touchdown catches. His final season was in 1977, when he played one game with the Packers and 10 with the Kansas City Chiefs.

He was inducted into the Packers’ hall of fame in 1984.

“The Packers family was saddened to hear about the passing of John,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said in a statement. “One of the great runners of his era, John was an exciting player to watch with his powerful running style. Fans enthusiastically welcomed John back to Lambeau Field over the years, fondly remembering the 1972 division championship as well as the bright spots he provided in the less-successful seasons.

“I enjoyed getting to know John during his return visits to Green Bay and greatly respected his work in support of organ donation through the John Brockington Foundation. He leaves a wonderful legacy. We extend our condolences to his wife, Diane, and his family and friends.” ___

