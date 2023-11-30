Joel Armia's third-period goal lifts Canadiens over Blue Jackets 4-2

Patrik Laine and Yegor Chinakhov scored for Columbus, and Elvis Merzlikins stopped 27 for Columbus, which has lost two of its last three outings.

After a scoreless first period, Columbus and Montreal traded a pair of goals in the second. Laine led off, scooping up a loose puck on the boards and notching an unassisted Columbus goal while both teams skated 4-on-4.

Newhook pulled Montreal even with a shot from the right circle at 7:36, but Columbus went back on top just over 2 minutes later when Chinakhov scored his second goal in as many games, burying the rebound of a Zach Werenski shot.

Werenski’s helper made him the first Blue Jackets defenseman with 11 assists in a single month.

Montreal came right back, with Caufield burying the rebound of a Christian Dvorak shot at 14:08.

Armia gave Montreal the game-winner at 17:03 and an empty-netter by Lindström made it 4-2 with 57 seconds remaining.

UP NEXT

Canadiens: Host Florida Thursday.

Blue Jackets: Host Ottawa Friday.

