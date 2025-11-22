Joe Flacco to start for Bengals vs. Patriots as Joe Burrow remains on IR with turf toe injury

Cincinnati’s franchise quarterback suffered the injury to his left big toe during the first half of the Sept. 14 game against Jacksonville.

Assuming he has no major setbacks, Burrow is likely to start when the Bengals play at Baltimore on Thanksgiving night in a crucial AFC North matchup. Burrow indicated he was pointing toward that game during a media availability on Nov. 10.

With the short week, the Bengals are likely to have only walkthrough practices on Tuesday and Wednesday, meaning Burrow needed to get 11-on-11 work this past week.

Flacco will make his sixth start for the Bengals (3-7), who have dropped seven of eight games.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl