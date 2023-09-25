Joe Burrow is active for Bengals' game vs. Rams, throws during warmups

CINCINNATI (AP) — Injured Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow is active for Monday night's game against the Los Angeles Rams.

The star quarterback is dealing with a strained right calf. The injury occurred early in training camp and was aggravated late in the Bengals' loss to Baltimore last week.

Burrow returned to practice on Thursday on a limited basis, and on Saturday the team listed him as questionable for the game. He threw on the field during warmups without a sleeve on his leg or any obvious discomfort.

The Bengals' inactives were TE Irv Smith Jr., WR Trenton Irwin, RB Chris Evans, DT Jay Tufele, OL Jackson Carman, OL Trey Hill and CB DJ Ivey.

Inactives for the Rams included RB Zach Evans, OL Kevin Dotson, OL Warren McClendon and DL Earnest Brown IV.

The Rams elevated RB Royce Freeman and WR Austin Trammell to the active roster.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL