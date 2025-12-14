Joe Burrow blames himself after shutout loss to Ravens that ends Bengals' playoff hopes

“There’s not a team in the NFL that would have won the game today if I was the quarterback,” Burrow said.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Burrow made comments that had some questioning his future in Cincinnati.

“If I want to keep doing this, I have to have fun doing it,” Burrow said. “If it’s not fun, then what am I doing it for?”

Burrow clarified those remarks on Sunday.

“My comments had nothing to do with Cincinnati,” he said. “My comments had everything to do with me and my mindset.”

Injuries haven't helped.

Burrow's rookie season ended in 2020 in Week 10 when he tore an ACL. He played only 10 games in 2023 because of a torn wrist ligament. And then came the severe turf toe injury that sidelined him this year.

“He just wants to be great, I can respect that,” receiver Ja'Marr Chase said. “I’m not going to let him kill himself mentally by just one game he played bad.”

The Bengals haven’t reached the playoffs since 2022, when they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC championship game. A year before that, they lost to the Los Angeles Rams in the Super Bowl.

“This is a team that I thought was a talented team that was going to have a chance to do things this year," coach Zac Taylor said. "Frustrating season. I believe in the guys we have in this locker room. Through good times and bad, they’ll put their best foot forward.”

The Bengals spent big this offseason, extending the contracts of Chase and fellow wideout Tee Higgins. They gave top pass rusher Trey Hendrickson a 1-year, $30 million deal but did little else to improve one of the league's worst defenses.

Veteran Joe Flacco filled in for Burrow and kept the Bengals' playoff hopes afloat. Burrow returned on Thanksgiving night and passed for 261 yards and two touchdowns in a win over the Ravens.

But the following week, Burrow and the Bengals collapsed at Buffalo. They were much worse on Sunday.

On third-and-goal at the 7 in the fourth quarter, Burrow’s pass was intercepted by Kyle Van Noy, who returned it 11 yards before handing the ball to Alohi Gilman, who ran another 84 yards for a touchdown.

Burrow was shut out for the first time in his career.

“If you’re wanting to compete for championships and get in the playoffs, number one, your quarterback has to play better than I did today,” Burrow said. “I hold myself to a high standard. This is one of the worst games I’ve played.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl