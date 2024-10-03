Joe Burrow and Bengals host Lamar Jackson and Ravens in first AFC North matchup

BetMGM NFL Odds: Ravens by 2 1/2.

Against the spread: Ravens 2-2, Bengals 2-2.

Series record: Ravens lead 30-27.

Last meeting: Ravens beat Bengals 34-20 on Nov. 16, 2023, in Baltimore.

Last week: Ravens beat Bills 35-10; Bengals beat Panthers 34-24.

Ravens offense: overall (1), rush (1), pass (16), scoring (5)

Ravens defense: overall (13), rush (1), pass (29), scoring (22)

Bengals offense: overall (11), rush (23), pass (6), scoring (T9)

Bengals defense: overall (T15), rush (T25), pass (11), scoring (T27)

Turnover differential: Ravens plus-1, Bengals even.

Ravens player to watch

RB Derrick Henry in his first year with Ravens is running as well as ever. Through four games, he's got 80 carries for 480 yards and five TDs. That's an average of 120 yards per game for the 30-year-old Henry, who spent eight seasons with the Tennessee Titans before signing with Baltimore. The Bengals have struggled stopping the run so far.

Bengals player to watch

QB Joe Burrow has the Bengals humming again. He engineered another good game against the Panthers last week, throwing for 232 yards and two touchdowns in Cincinnati's 34-24 win. The Bengals are among the teams allowing the fewest quarterback pressures.

Key matchup

Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase vs. Ravens secondary. The Bengals standout had three catches for 85 yards and a touchdown catch and run that highlighted his big-play ability. The Ravens are among the worst in the NFL in passing yards allowed.

Key injuries

Ravens: CB Arthur Maulet (knee) returned to practice this week. ... Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson left last week's game with a neck stinger. He has been limited in practice. ... DT B.J. Hill (hamstring) returned to practice on a limited basis this week. ... DE Myles Murphy (knee) and DT McKinnley Jackson (knee) have been cleared to practice.

Series notes

The Ravens won both of the 2023 matchups with the Bengals. The Ravens had a six-game winning streak against Cincinnati 1998-2000. ... The Ravens lead 19-9 in Baltimore, and the Bengals lead 18-11 in Cincinnati, including the postseason. ... The largest margin of victory for the Bengals was 41-17 at Baltimore in 2021. For the Ravens it was a 37-0 win at Baltimore in 2000.

Stats and stuff

The Ravens offense is leading the NFL in total yards per game (429.5) and rushing yards per game (220.3) ... Ravens RB Justice Hill is the older brother of Bengals S Dax Hill. ... The Bengals are coming off their first win of the season, a 34-24 victory at Carolina. ... An interception by safety Vonn Bell led to four straight TD drives for Cincinnati against the Panthers, beginning with RB Chase Brown’s first career rushing score. ... The Bengals offensive line allowed zero sacks and enabled Burrow to complete 71% of his passes (22 for 31) with two TDs and an interception. ... Burrow has led the offense to an average of 30.7 points over the past three games. He heads into Week 5 ranking in the top five in completions (95; third), TD passes (seven; tied for third) and passer rating (105.9; fifth). ... Bengals S Geno Stone was a seventh-round draft pick of the Ravens in 2020 and spent his first three seasons (’20-23) with Baltimore.

Fantasy tip

Henry is off to a fantastic start for the Ravens and given Baltimore's prolific running game and the Bengals inability to stop the run, he should be in for a big game on Sunday.

