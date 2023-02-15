Jim Boone, founder of Boone newspaper chain dies at age 87

Boone followed his father, Pulitzer Prize winner Buford Boone, into the newspaper business, and then created a media company that now owns or manages 91 newspapers, websites, magazines and shopping guides across the country. The company, which had operated under Boone Newspapers, Inc., was renamed Boone Newsmedia, Inc., in 2022 to reflect its expansion into digital-centered media. Boone remained chairman of BNI until his death.

“Jim Boone, by his example, set the highest bar for so many for how to lead and serve a community, civic organization, church, a business organization or his family. Put simply, he made doing the right thing the main thing and that guided his every choice and decision,” said Todd Carpenter, president and CEO of Boone Newsmedia and Carpenter Newsmedia, wrote in a statement provided by the company.