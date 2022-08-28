Jill McGill wins US Senior Women’s Open for third USGA title

Catriona Matthew shot a 73 to tie for third at 1 under with 2019 winner Helen Alfredsson, the third-round co-leader who finished with a 76.

Defending champion Annika Sorenstam shot 77 to to tie for fifth at 1 over with 2018 winner Laura Davies (78) and Juli Inkster (73). Davies began the round tied for the lead with Alfredsson.