Jill McGill wins US Senior Women’s Open for third USGA title

25 minutes ago
Jill McGill won the U.S. Senior Women’s Open on Sunday for her third U.S. Golf Association title, closing with an even-par 73 for a one-stroke victory over Leta Lindley

KETTERING, Ohio (AP) — Jill McGill won the U.S. Senior Women’s Open on Sunday for her third U.S. Golf Association title, closing with an even-par 73 for a one-stroke victory over Leta Lindley.

The 50-year-old McGill finished at 3-under 289 on NCR Country Club’s South Course. She also won the 1993 U.S. Women’s Amateur and 1994 U.S. Women’s Amateur Public Links.

Lindley shot a 74.

Catriona Matthew shot a 73 to tie for third at 1 under with 2019 winner Helen Alfredsson, the third-round co-leader who finished with a 76.

Defending champion Annika Sorenstam shot 77 to to tie for fifth at 1 over with 2018 winner Laura Davies (78) and Juli Inkster (73). Davies began the round tied for the lead with Alfredsson.

