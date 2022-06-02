Jets to induct Revis, Mangold, Ferguson into Ring of Honor

Mangold and Ferguson came to the Jets together in 2006 when both were first-round picks — Ferguson going fourth overall out of Virginia and Mangold 29th out of Ohio State. Both also played their entire careers with the franchise.

Mangold was one of the NFL's best centers during his career, with his seven Pro Bowl selections second to only Pro Football Hall of Famer Winston Hill's eight for the most all-star games in franchise history. Mangold was a two-time AP All-Pro pick and started all 164 games he played during his 11 NFL seasons.

"Truly an honor to join the greats," Mangold wrote on Twitter. "Thank you to the @nyjets, @woodyjohnson4, all my teammates over the years, and to all the passionate Jets fans that bleed green. Sept. 25th is going to be a hell of a party at MetLife!"

Ferguson was a constant on the Jets' offensive line during his 10-year career, never missing a game or practice. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, Ferguson started 160 consecutive games and played 10,707 out of a possible 10,708 snaps — with the lone miss coming when the Jets lined up for a desperation lateral on the final play of a 24-17 loss to Miami in 2008. Coincidentally, Revis lined up at Ferguson's left tackle spot on the play.

