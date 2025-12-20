Jets shut down star wide receiver Garrett Wilson for final 3 games of season with knee injury

The Jets (3-11) are out of the playoff hunt as they prepare to face the Saints (4-10) in New Orleans on Sunday.

“He’s doing really, really well as far as his rehab,” Glenn said. “We just want to be smart with him because he’s a key cog in what we’re doing here. To be able to get him back in the offseason program, fully healthy, ready to go, we feel like that was the best decision for all of us.”

Glenn added that the 25-year-old Wilson was “on board” with the decision after talking to doctors and the team.

“He will be ready to go as the offseason program starts up,” Glenn said, “and I'm excited about that.”

Wilson signed a four-year, $130 million contract extension in July after finishing with 1,000 yards receiving in each of his first three NFL seasons since being selected with the No. 10 pick in the 2022 draft out of Ohio State. He was the AP NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and immediately developed into one of the league's most productive wide receivers.

But Wilson played in only seven games this season after being reunited with his former Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields. He missed two games with a right knee injury before being able to return in Week 10, but suffered a different injury to the same knee late in the game against the Browns — and this time, it cost him the final eight games.

Wilson finished with only 36 catches for 395 yards — which still leads the team — and four touchdowns. He already ranks 10th on the Jets' career list with 315 receptions in just 58 games and his 3,644 yards receiving put him 13th on the franchise list.

