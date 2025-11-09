Jets score TDs on kickoff and punt returns in the same game for the 1st time in franchise history

It marked the first time in franchise history that the Jets had a kickoff return and a punt return for TDs in the same game. The Jets had one previous game with two kickoffs returned for scores and another with two punts returned for TDs. But never one of each in the same game.

And they both came in the opening quarter Sunday, giving the Jets an early 14-7 lead.

The previous time an NFL team had kickoff and punt returns for scores in the same game was Baltimore against Chicago on Oct. 15, 2017. The Chargers were the most recent team to accomplish the feat in the first quarter in 2007.

After the Browns took a 7-0 lead, Nwangwu took the ensuing kickoff up the middle and evaded would-be tacklers — including kicker Andre Szmyt's diving attempt — and returned it up the right sideline 99 yards for a touchdown.

After forcing the Browns into a three-and-out, Williams then returned Corey Bojorquez’s punt 74 yards, also going up the right sideline untouched for another touchdown to make it 14-7 with 5:45 left in the opening quarter.

___

AP Pro Football Writer Josh Dubow contributed.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl