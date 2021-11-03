Jets QB White's jersey, game ball on display at HOF

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Wednesday it will display the New York Jets quarterback's jersey and game ball from his record-setting performance in a 34-31 victory over Cincinnati last Sunday.

White, who made his first NFL start in place of the injured Zach Wilson, threw for 405 yards and three touchdowns with two interceptions, and caught a 2-point conversion pass after tossing the go-ahead TD score. His 37 completions were the most by a quarterback in his first NFL start.