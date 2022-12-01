Jets host the Blue Jackets after Wheeler's hat trick

Friday's game is the third time these teams meet this season. The Jets won the previous matchup 4-3 in overtime. Wheeler scored three goals in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Scheifele has 12 goals and six assists for the Jets. Kyle Connor has scored six goals and added eight assists over the past 10 games.

Yegor Chinakhov has four goals and seven assists for the Blue Jackets. Boone Jenner has eight goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, 6.6 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game.

Blue Jackets: 4-4-2, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game.

INJURIES: Jets: Logan Stanley: out (undisclosed), Morgan Barron: out (wrist), Nikolaj Ehlers: out (sports hernia), Mason Appleton: out (wrist).

Blue Jackets: Jakub Voracek: out (upper body), Zach Werenski: out (shoulder/labrum), Elvis Merzlikins: out (lower-body), Jake Bean: out (shoulder), Nick Blankenburg: out (ankle), Justin Danforth: out (shoulder), Patrik Laine: out (ankle), Adam Boqvist: out (foot).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.