Jets coach Aaron Glenn keeping his starting QB decision under wraps again ahead of Browns game

Glenn was mum Monday on who'll be under center when the 1-7 Jets, coming off their bye-week break following their first win of the season, host the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The coach took a similar approach leading up to New York's 39-38 comeback victory over Cincinnati on Oct. 26, when Justin Fields got the start and Tyrod Taylor was inactive with a knee injury.

“You know I'm not going to give you that answer,” Glenn said when asked if Fields would start again this week. “The thing is, you will find out soon who our starting quarterback will be. Justin did a hell of a job against Cincinnati, but you know, I'm going to keep that close to the vest.”

Fields, who has yet to throw an interception in seven starts, went 21 of 32 for 244 yards and a touchdown, along with 31 yards on 11 rushes against the Bengals. He also threw a pass and had a run for 2-point conversions.

While Glenn said Taylor will practice this week, it would seem a tough call to sit Fields this week coming after a solid performance.

“Well, that's nothing for you to worry about,” Glenn told a reporter.

Glenn remained tightlipped on his decision despite additional questions.

“That's just me,” Glenn said. "That's how I want to operate and I think you guys know that, so as we go throughout the week, I know you guys are going to ask me again (and) you're going to get the same answer.

“So you're going to know who the starting quarterback is when we go out there for Cleveland.”

Glenn wouldn't say whether the starter will know his status as practice resumes this week, saying those conversations would be between him and the player and that the questions “are really getting hilarious.”

“It helps the quarterback's confidence when the player and coach talk and they know who the guy is,” Glenn said. “Not that I'm telling it to you guys. That has nothing to do with the player's confidence.”

The coach said before the last game he didn't want to announce the starter for competitive reasons as to not give the Bengals a competitive advantage.

When asked what is the advantage or disadvantage, Glenn simply said: “My own reasons.”

While Glenn deliberated over whether a struggling Fields or Taylor would be his starting quarterback before the last game, it appeared he would likely go with the veteran — especially after owner Woody Johnson publicly criticized the quarterback play and Fields’ inability to consistently make throws.

After Taylor was ruled out the day before the game with his knee injury, Fields was back under center. The embattled quarterback was emotional after the game and revealed he was on the floor of his closet at one point during the week, crying, and said he leaned on his faith.

Glenn said he told Fields “just to be himself” when he spoke to him before the players left for the break.

“I think he displayed that very clear to you guys,” Glenn said. “My conversations with him will always stay there, and that's just how I am, and I'm sure that's how he is. But just his personality, just in general, speaks volumes, when he went through that situation and especially when he talked to you guys.”

Getting Garrett back

The Jets' offense could receive a boost this week with Glenn saying wide receiver Garrett Wilson will return to practice after he missed the first two games of his career with a knee injury.

Wilson, New York's leading receiver with 36 catches for 395 yards and four touchdowns, was hurt during the Jets' loss to Denver in London on Oct. 12.

“I'm looking forward to him getting out and practicing,” Glenn said. “Let's see how that goes during the week. I don't want to place too much on him right now, but I'm excited about him getting out there and being able to practice this week.”

Cisco out

Glenn confirmed that safety Andre Sisco will be sidelined the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

Sisco, in his first season with New York, was injured during the win over at Cincinnati. Glenn said Sisco also had “some other things he's actually going to fix” in his arm, referring to previous injuries, while he's taking care of his shoulder.

Other injuries

In addition to Taylor and Wilson, Glenn said running back Breece Hall (knee) and tight ends Mason Taylor (ankle) and Stone Smartt (quadriceps) will participate in practice “to some degree this week.” Cornerback Sauce Gardner, running back/kick returner Kene Nwangwu and linebacker Kiko Mauigoa are completing stints in the concussion protocol and Glenn was looking forward to all three resuming practice.

