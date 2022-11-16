'Jeopardy!' champ says Ohio bill would endanger trans youth

The Dayton native, who was the first transgender person to qualify for Jeopardy’s “Tournament of Champions,” is expected to attend a hearing on the bill Wednesday morning at the Ohio Statehouse.

The bill would ban the use of puberty blockers, hormones and gender reassignment surgery for children under the age of 18. Doctors could face professional discipline and civil lawsuits for violations if the bill is passed by the Republican-led Legislature and signed into law.