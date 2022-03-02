Jenner, Laine lift Blue Jackets over Devils 4-3

Jenner capitalized on a two-man advantage and put Columbus up 3-1 46 seconds into the second period for his team-leading seventh power-play goal and 23rd overall.
Hischier pulled the Devils within a goal with 4 minutes left in the second, beating Merzlikins blocker side, but Laine extended the Columbus lead to 4-2 with his 20th goal of the season and 23rd point in the last 14 games.
Zacha made it 4-3 at 7:07 of the third with wrister off the rush, one second after a Columbus penalty expired.
UP NEXT
Devils: Visits the Rangers on Friday.
Blue Jackets: Hosts the Kings on Friday.
Columbus Blue Jackets players celebrate their goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Columbus Blue Jackets players celebrate their goal against the New Jersey Devils during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
New Jersey Devils' Nico Daws, left, makes a save as teammate Ryan Graves, right, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner look for the rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
New Jersey Devils' Nico Daws, left, makes a save as teammate Ryan Graves, right, and Columbus Blue Jackets' Boone Jenner look for the rebound during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes, right, trips Columbus Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Hughes was penalized on the play. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes, right, trips Columbus Blue Jackets' Jakub Voracek during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. Hughes was penalized on the play. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
New Jersey Devils' P.K. Subban, left, steals the puck from Columbus Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
New Jersey Devils' P.K. Subban, left, steals the puck from Columbus Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly during the second period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes, left, tries to control the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
New Jersey Devils' Jack Hughes, left, tries to control the puck as Columbus Blue Jackets' Gabriel Carlsson defends during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Columbus Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan, left, and New Jersey Devils' Colton White chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Columbus Blue Jackets' Dean Kukan, left, and New Jersey Devils' Colton White chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Columbus Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly, left, and New Jersey Devils' Nico Hischier chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
Columbus Blue Jackets' Sean Kuraly, left, and New Jersey Devils' Nico Hischier chase the puck during the first period of an NHL hockey game Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
