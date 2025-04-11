Jenner caps Blue Jackets' 3-2 comeback victory as Sabres' winning streak is stopped at 5

With the game tied at 2, Jenner put a wrist shot past James Reimer to put Columbus up for the first time off assists from Sean Monahan and Kirill Marchenko.

Jet Greaves stopped 39 shots for Columbus.

Rasmus Dahlin and John-Jason Peterka each had goals for the Sabres. Reimer finished with 27 saves.

Key moment

Columbus went on the power play for the first — and only — time in the game when Buffalo's Sam Lafferty was called for slashing Zach Werenski at 14:37 of the third period. Jenner took advantage with the go-ahead score.

Key stat

While Columbus went 1 for 1 on the power play, Buffalo went 0 for 1.

Up next

Sabres: Play at Florida on Saturday night.

Blue Jackets: Host Washington on Saturday.

