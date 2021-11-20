springfield-news-sun logo
Jenkins leads Norfolk State over Bowling Green 90-84

Tyrese Jenkins scored 17 points as Norfolk State topped Bowling Green 90-84

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Tyrese Jenkins had 17 points as Norfolk State beat Bowling Green 90-84 on Friday.

Joe Bryant Jr. added 16 points for the Spartans, while Kris Bankston chipped in 15.

Jenkins hit 5 of 6 3-pointers. Bankston also had nine rebounds.

Jalen Hawkins had 13 points for Norfolk State (5-0).

Myron Gordon had 19 points for the Falcons (1-3). Trey Diggs added 17 points. Daeqwon Plowden had 14 points and three blocks.

