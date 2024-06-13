Jeimer Candelario homers twice, Reds beat Guardians 4-2 to split Ohio Cup opening series

Jeimer Candelario homered twice and drove in all four runs and the Cincinnati Reds rallied to beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 on Wednesday night to split the opening series of the Ohio Cup

By MITCH STACY – Associated Press
5 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jeimer Candelario homered twice and drove in all four runs and the Cincinnati Reds rallied to beat the Cleveland Guardians 4-2 on Wednesday night to split the opening series of the Ohio Cup.

Candelario had a 404-foot solo shot to center in the first inning and hit a three-run homer with one out in the sixth inning that chased Tyler Bibbee (4-2) after the Cleveland right-hander had logged a career-high 11 strikeouts.

Nick Lodolo (7-2) had another quality start for the Reds, allowing two Cleveland runs and seven hits with six strikeouts through six innings.

Lodolo got into a jam in the third, but it could have been worst. He hit Josh Naylor to load the bases and walked in a run before getting Andrés Giménez on a groundout.

Lucas Sims and Sam Moll each pitched a scoreless inning, and Alexis Diaz got Cleveland in order in the ninth for his 14th save.

Bibbee gave up four runs and four hits.

UP NEXT

Guardians: After a day off Thursday, Cleveland goes to Toronto for a three-game series. Left-hander Logan Allen (6-3, 5.57) was set to start Friday night against Blue Jays RHP Kevin Gausman (5-4, 4.00 ERA).

Reds: After a day off, Cincinnati opens a weekend series with the NL Central leading Brewers on Friday night. The Reds will send right-hander Hunter Greene (4-2, 3.61) against Milwaukee right-hander Freddy Peralta (4-3, 3.95).

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

