Jefferson generates 4 TDs to power Arkansas past Cincinnati

Bryant, a transfer from Eastern Michigan who wasn't announced as the starter until before kickoff, was 26 of 43 passing for 325 yards and two touchdowns with the one interception. His 15-yard throw to Leonard Taylor with 5:49 left created the final margin. Jefferson completed 18 of his 26 throws to reach his 223-yard mark.

THE TAKEAWAY

Arkansas’ offense, with Jefferson at quarterback, is SEC worthy. The defense struggled in the second half after losing two starters from the secondary.

Cincinnati had the talent to win the game, but its mistakes were too plentiful against a quality opponent.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Arkansas should find itself comfortably still ranked ahead of its SEC opener next week.

Cincinnati is likely to fall out of the Top 25 despite a fair showing.

UP NEXT

Arkansas opens SEC play against South Carolina at home in Week 2. The game will be South Carolina’s first in Fayetteville since 2013.

Cincinnati will host FCS opponent Kennesaw State at Nippert Stadium.

Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson (1) runs past Cincinnati defensive back Ja'Quan Sheppard (5) as teammate Matt Landers (right) blocks on a touchdown run during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Cincinnati quarterback Ben Bryant (6) throws a pass against Arkansas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)