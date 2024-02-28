Jaylin Hunter scores 23 points to lead Ohio over Akron 74-67

Led by Jaylin Hunter's 23 points, the Ohio Bobcats defeated the Akron Zips 74-67
By The Associated Press
25 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ohio (AP) — Jaylin Hunter scored 23 points and Ohio beat Akron 74-67 on Tuesday night.

Hunter also added six assists for the Bobcats (16-12, 10-5 Mid-American Conference). AJ Clayton scored 18 points and added four blocks. Aidan Hadaway and Shereef Mitchell scored 10 points apiece.

The Zips (20-8, 12-3) were led by Ali Ali, who recorded 16 points. Greg Tribble added 14 points for Akron. Enrique Freeman also had 13 points, seven rebounds, two steals and two blocks.

