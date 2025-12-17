Jaxon Kohler and No. 9 Michigan State roll to a 92-69 win over Toledo

Coen Carr and Kur Teng added 14 points apiece for Michigan State (10-1). Carson Cooper added eight points and nine rebounds as the Spartans recorded season highs in scoring and rebounding.

Sonny Wilson had 29 points, five assists and four steals to lead Toledo (5-6), which has lost three straight. Leroy Blyden Jr. had 10 points and Sean Craig scored eight.

The Spartans out-rebounded the Rockets 54-24. Michigan State's 18 offensive rebounds led to 17 points. The Spartans also scored 36 points on the fast break, compared to Toledo's 16.

Sloppy play by the Spartans, particularly in the second half, was the only thing that prevented an even more lopsided margin. Michigan State committed 15 turnovers, while Toledo had just four.

Kohler had 14 points and 10 rebounds by halftime as the Spartans led 58-28 at the break to set a season high in first-half points.

The Spartans are 7-3 all-time against the Rockets.

Up next

Toledo: Hosts Lourdes on Saturday.

Michigan State: Plays Oakland in Detroit on Saturday.

