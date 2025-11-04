Javon Bennett scores 20 to propel Dayton past Canisius 88-48 in season opener

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Javon Bennett scored 20 points and Dayton beat Canisius 88-48 in a season opener on Monday night.
Bennett shot 8 of 10 from the field, including 1 for 3 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the Flyers.
Amael L'Etang added 17 points on 6-for-10 shooting with six rebounds for Dayton. Deshayne Montgomery pitched in with 16 points, five assists and six steals.
The Golden Griffins were led by Kahlil Singleton's 10 points and six rebounds.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
