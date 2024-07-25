Javier Báez hits a 3-run homer, Tigers blank Guardians 3-0

“The numbers aren’t there -- I’m hitting ninth for a reason -- and I need to work my way back to where the team needs me to be,” said Báez, who had gone a career-long 183 plate appearances between homers. “When I hit it out, it felt weird, like it was the first home run of my career. But it was great.”

The Guardians, who have the best home record in the AL at 33-15, lost for the eighth time in 12 games and had their lead in the Central cut to 4 1/2 games over Minnesota. They were shut out for the fourth time in a 10-game span.

“I wouldn’t call it a funk, I would just say we’ve lost more games than we’ve won the last couple of weeks,” Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt said. “I like our bats. I like where we are. Everybody needs to relax and be themselves.”

Easton Lucas (1-0) picked up his first major league win with two perfect innings of relief, while Shelby Miller earned his second save. Tyler Holton, Alex Faedo, Jason Foley and Andrew Chafin also pitched on a bullpen day.

“Mission accomplished,” Miller said. “We all came in knowing we were needed, and everyone came out and got the job done.”

Bligh Madris and Jake Rogers scored on Báez’s blast off Guardians starter Gavin Williams (0-3). The right-hander threw a career-high 105 pitches in six innings and struck out a season-high nine, but has lost all three of his home appearances.

Holton started for the second time in the series and went two innings, two days after pitching 1 2/3 scoreless. Lucas followed him on the mound.

“The first win is awesome,” Lucas said, smiling. “I got the (beer) shower in the locker room and everything. It was fun.”

Steven Kwan of the Guardians went 0 for 4, lowering his average to .341 and dropping him out of the major league batting lead. Kansas City’s Bobby Witt Jr. is now first at .344.

Guardians prospect Travis Bazzana -- the top-overall pick in the MLB amateur draft -- will make his professional debut Friday for Single-A Lake County. The Australian second baseman signed his first professional contract on July 19.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: RHP Tanner Bibee (bilateral leg cramps) will make his next start Monday at Detroit, as scheduled. The staff ace experienced cramping as he warmed up in the sixth inning Wednesday, forcing him to leave the game against the Tigers.

UP NEXT

Tigers: RHP Keider Montero (1-3, 5.97 ERA) starts against Twins RHP Pablo López (8-7, 4.86 ERA) in the first game of a three-game series Friday at Comerica Park.

Guardians: RHP Ben Lively (8-6, 3.57 ERA) takes on Phillies LHP Cristopher Sánchez (7-5, 2.97 ERA) in the Friday opener of a three-game set at Citizens Bank Park.

