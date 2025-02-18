Jarusevicius leads Central Michigan against Ohio after 32-point game

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -5.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Central Michigan visits Ohio after Ugnius Jarusevicius scored 32 points in Central Michigan's 85-82 loss to the Akron Zips.

The Bobcats have gone 9-2 at home. Ohio scores 79.7 points while outscoring opponents by 4.4 points per game.

The Chippewas are 4-8 in conference play. Central Michigan is sixth in the MAC scoring 75.1 points per game and is shooting 46.1%.

Ohio scores 79.7 points, 8.0 more per game than the 71.7 Central Michigan allows. Central Michigan averages 75.1 points per game, 0.2 fewer than the 75.3 Ohio gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: AJ Clayton is shooting 47.2% and averaging 14.5 points for the Bobcats. Shereef Mitchell is averaging 16.2 points over the last 10 games.

Jarusevicius is averaging 15.5 points and 7.4 rebounds for the Chippewas. Kyler Vanderjagt is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 78.0 points, 27.8 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.3 points per game.

Chippewas: 5-5, averaging 78.5 points, 32.2 rebounds, 13.7 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.