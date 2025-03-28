Jarrett Allen's 29 points, Donovan Mitchell's 14 assists lift Cavaliers to 124-116 win over Spurs

Mitchell scored 25 and flirted with his first career triple-double, finishing with eight rebounds.

Allen's three-point play — on an assist from Mitchell — put the Cavs up 117-112 and Darius Garland's 3-pointer put the Spurs away with 1:16 left.

Rookie Stephon Castle and Devin Vassell had 22 points apiece for the Spurs, who are fighting to make the Western Conference play-in.

The Cavs rested All-Star forward Evan Mobley. Superb sixth man Ty Jerome sat out with a sore left knee.

Takeaways

Spurs: According to a report in France's LeEquipe, star Victor Wembanyama underwent surgery to correct the deep vein thrombosis in his shoulder, an ailment that sidelined him for the rest of this season. Interim coach Mitch Johnson did not have an update on Wembanyama. "We’re going to keep his plan and program in house for now,” Johnson said.

Cavaliers: Mitchell's recent shooting issues (he came in 3 of 29 on 3s) may have some Cleveland fans on edge, but coach Kenny Atkinson isn't worried about the All-Star, likening his struggles to a baseball slugger in a slump.

Key moment

With the Cavs leading by two, Mitchell had an open wing 3-pointer, but instead rifled his pass inside to Allen for the game's biggest bucket and assist No. 14.

Key stat

Mitchell has played in 534 games and is still missing a triple-double from his resume.

Up next

The Spurs host Boston on Saturday. The Cavs play a back-to-back, visiting Detroit on Friday night.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP