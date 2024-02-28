Jana Van Gytenbeek scores 19, No. 21 Baylor women beat Cincinnati 74-53 for fourth straight victory

Jana Van Gytenbeek scored 19 points, Bella Fontleroy added 13 points and No. 21 Baylor beat Cincinnati 74-53 for its fourth straight victory
49 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jana Van Gytenbeek scored 19 points, Bella Fontleroy added 13 points and No. 21 Baylor beat Cincinnati 74-53 on Tuesday night for its fourth straight victory.

Yaya Felder made her only 3-pointer of the game with four seconds left in the first quarter to give Baylor a 21-11 lead. The Bears led by double figures the rest of the way. Van Gytenbeek's 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter gave Baylor its largest lead at 62-33.

Dre’una Edwards had 10 points and eight rebounds for Baylor (22-6, 11-6 Big 12). Aijha Blackwell grabbed 10 rebounds to go with four points.

Baylor shot 53% from the field in the first half, while Cincinnati was just 7 of 31 (23%), to take a 39-21 lead at the break. The Bears had 13 assists on 17 field goals.

Jillian Hayes scored 12 points and A’riel Jackson added nine for Cincinnati (13-15, 5-12). The Bearcats finished 18 of 70 (26%) from the field, including 3 of 19 from 3-point range.

Baylor hosts Oklahoma State on Sunday to conclude the regular season. Cincinnati travels to play Iowa State on Saturday.

