James van Riemsdyk has a goal, 2 assists to lead Bruins over Blue Jackets 4-1

Kent Johnson scored and Spencer Martin stopped 23 shots for Columbus, which has lost two in a row and five of its last six. The Blue Jackets sit last in the Metropolitan Division. The Bruins maintained their lead atop the Atlantic Division.

After a scoreless first period in which Boston was outshot 12-5, the Bruins took control of the game with a pair of goals in both the second and third periods.

Shattenkirk gave the Bruins a lead at 2:12 of the second with his third goal in three games, an uncontested shot from the right circle. Columbus pulled even 1:52 later with Johnson’s laser from between the circles.

Dmitri Voronkov’s assist was his 20th point on the season, fifth best among NHL rookies, and extended his point streak to three games.

Van Riemsdyk made it 2-1 at 13:07, with 5 seconds remaining in the Bruins’ third power-play of the night. Heinen extended the lead to 3-1, burying a rebound at 7:29 of the third period.

Frederic extended the Bruins lead at 15:53 of the third with his third goal in two games, off a give-and-go with van Riemsdyk.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Host Pittsburgh on Thursday.

Blue Jackets: Visit Philadelphia on Thursday.

