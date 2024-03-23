James scores 25, Cincinnati beats Bradley 74-57 in NIT

Malevy Leons led the way for the Braves (22-11) with 16 points and six rebounds. Connor Hickman scored 14.

Cincinnati took the lead with 18:36 left in the first half and did not give it up. James led their team in scoring with 14 points in the first half to help put them up 36-28 at the break.

Cincinnati advances to play the winner of Sunday's Indiana State versus Minnesota matchup.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.