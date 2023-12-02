James puts up 21, Ohio knocks off Delaware 74-73

The Fightin' Blue Hens (5-3 were led in scoring by Jyare Davis, who finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Jalun Trent added 14 points and seven rebounds for Delaware. In addition, Gerald Drumgoole Jr. finished with 10 points and seven rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.