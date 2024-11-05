James Madison beats Ohio 88-78

Led by Xavier Brown's 23 points, the James Madison Dukes defeated the Ohio Bobcats 88-78 on Monday night
news
2 hours ago
X

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Xavier Brown had 23 points in James Madison's 88-78 win against Ohio on Monday night.

Brown added six rebounds and three steals for the Dukes. Mark Freeman went 6 of 10 from the field (3 for 6 from 3-point range) to add 16 points. Elijah Hutchins-Everett shot 3 of 7 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 13 points, while adding eight rebounds.

Aidan Hadaway finished with 17 points for the Bobcats. Jackson Paveletzke added 16 points for Ohio. Shereef Mitchell and AJ Brown both had 14 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

In Other News
1
What’s happening this week: Veteran breakfast, neighborhood meeting and...
2
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases
3
Clark County Municipal Court cases
4
Haitian community center purchasing former city fire station for...
5
Haitian group elevates Trump, Vance complaint to Ohio Supreme Court