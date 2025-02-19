James leads Cincinnati against West Virginia after 25-point performance

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mountaineers -3.5; over/under is 129.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cincinnati takes on West Virginia after Jizzle James scored 25 points in Cincinnati's 81-70 loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

The Mountaineers are 10-4 on their home court. West Virginia ranks ninth in the Big 12 with 22.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Tucker DeVries averaging 4.3.

The Bearcats have gone 5-9 against Big 12 opponents. Cincinnati is third in the Big 12 allowing 65.1 points while holding opponents to 42.0% shooting.

West Virginia averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.4 more made shots than the 6.4 per game Cincinnati allows. Cincinnati averages 7.7 more points per game (72.1) than West Virginia gives up to opponents (64.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Javon Small is shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, while averaging 18.6 points, 5.5 assists and 1.8 steals. Toby Okani is averaging 10.2 points over the past 10 games.

James is scoring 12.2 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Bearcats. Simas Lukosius is averaging 10.0 points and 3.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 3-7, averaging 61.9 points, 25.5 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.1 points per game.

Bearcats: 5-5, averaging 70.6 points, 26.5 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.