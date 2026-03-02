James Harden helps Cavs to a road win while playing with a broken thumb

James Harden made a successful return for the Cleveland Cavaliers even though he's still recovering from a broken thumb
Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) fights for control of the ball with Brooklyn Nets forward Michael Porter Jr. (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, March 1, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)

Credit: AP

news
1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Still recovering from a broken thumb, James Harden made a successful return for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

Harden had 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists in Cleveland's 106-102 victory at the Brooklyn Nets. The 11-time All-Star went 4 for 7 from 3-point range.

The 36-year-old Harden missed two games after fracturing his right thumb during Tuesday night's 109-94 win over the New York Knicks.

“You could see in the first half he's not 100 percent, obviously,” Cleveland coach Kenny Atkinson said. “I thought in the second half though he had that stretch there where we were struggling, he kind of took over, got to the free-throw line, hit a couple 3s, so that was good.”

Harden was acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Clippers on Feb. 3. The 17-year veteran is averaging 19.3 points, 8.0 assists and 5.1 rebounds in eight games with Cleveland.

The 6-foot-5 guard had eight points in the first half against Brooklyn, and the Nets led 52-46 at the break. But Cleveland rallied in the second half.

Harden made two foul shots and converted a four-point play to help the Cavs take a 70-64 lead with 4:40 left in the third quarter.

“We needed him tonight,” Atkinson said. “Obviously playing handicapped, he still played really well.”

