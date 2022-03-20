James and the Lakers visit the Cavaliers

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Lakers won 113-101 in the last matchup on Oct. 30.

TOP PERFORMERS: Darius Garland is scoring 21.3 points per game with 3.4 rebounds and 8.5 assists for the Cavaliers. Evan Mobley is averaging 17.6 points, 9.4 rebounds and 1.6 blocks over the last 10 games for Cleveland.

James is scoring 29.8 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Lakers. Russell Westbrook is averaging 17.5 points and 6.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cavaliers: 5-5, averaging 111.0 points, 43.5 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.6 points per game.

Lakers: 3-7, averaging 116.2 points, 41.3 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 124.1 points.

INJURIES: Cavaliers: Jarrett Allen: out (finger), Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Rajon Rondo: day to day (ankle), Dean Wade: out (knee).

Lakers: Wayne Ellington: day to day (illness), LeBron James: day to day (knee), Wenyen Gabriel: day to day (ankle), Anthony Davis: out (foot), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee), Talen Horton-Tucker: day to day (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.