Jalen Terry scores career-high 38 to lead Eastern Michigan to 80-73 victory over Toledo

Isaiah Adams led the Rockets (15-10, 8-4) with 13 points and two steals. Sam Lewis had 12 points and Bryce Ford pitched in with 10 points and six rebounds.

Eastern Michigan took the lead with 17:19 left in the first half and did not give it up. Terry led his team in scoring with 19 points in the first half to help put them ahead 43-33 at the break.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.