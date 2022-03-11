Jacobs scores 21 to lift Kent St. past Miami (Ohio) in MAC

Jacobs made 12 of 15 foul shots. Sincere Carry had 15 points and eight assists for Kent State (22-9). Justyn Hamilton added 15 points and nine rebounds. Andrew Garcia had 12 points.

Precious Ayah had 16 points for the RedHawks (14-18). Dae Dae Grant added 15 points and six rebounds. Mekhi Lairy had 14 points.