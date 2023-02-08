Jacobs scores 17 as Kent St. knocks off Bowling Green 87-64

Jacobs also had six rebounds, seven assists, and seven steals for the Golden Flashes (19-5, 9-2 Mid-American Conference). Chris Payton added 14 points shooting 6 of 6, grabbed six rebounds blocked three shots. Cli'Ron Hornbeak recorded 14 points and was 5 of 7 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line.

The Falcons (10-14, 4-7) were led in scoring by Kaden Metheny, who finished with 19 points. Leon Ayers III added 13 points for Bowling Green.