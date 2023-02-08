X
Jacobs scores 17 as Kent St. knocks off Bowling Green 87-64

news
By The Associated Press
24 minutes ago
Led by Malique Jacobs' 17 points, the Kent State Golden Flashes defeated the Bowling Green Falcons 87-64 on Tuesday night

KENT, Ohio (AP) — Malique Jacobs scored 17 points as Kent State beat Bowling Green 87-64 on Tuesday night.

Jacobs also had six rebounds, seven assists, and seven steals for the Golden Flashes (19-5, 9-2 Mid-American Conference). Chris Payton added 14 points shooting 6 of 6, grabbed six rebounds blocked three shots. Cli'Ron Hornbeak recorded 14 points and was 5 of 7 shooting and 4 of 6 from the free throw line.

The Falcons (10-14, 4-7) were led in scoring by Kaden Metheny, who finished with 19 points. Leon Ayers III added 13 points for Bowling Green.

NEXT UP

Kent State plays Friday against Buffalo on the road, while Bowling Green visits Ball State on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

