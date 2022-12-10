springfield-news-sun logo
Jacobs' 18 help Kent State down Cleveland State 67-58

1 hour ago
Led by Malique Jacobs' 18 points, the Kent State Golden Flashes defeated the Cleveland State Vikings 67-58 on Saturday

CLEVELAND (AP) — Malique Jacobs had 18 points in Kent State's 67-58 victory against Cleveland State on Saturday.

Jacobs added seven rebounds and three steals for the Golden Flashes (7-3). Sincere Carry added 16 points while going 5 of 14 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from distance, and 5 for 5 from the line, and he also had six assists. Miryne Thomas shot 4 for 7, including 4 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 12 points.

Deante Johnson finished with 20 points and nine rebounds for the Vikings (6-5). Tristan Enaruna added 12 points and seven rebounds for Cleveland State. In addition, Yahel Hill had eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

