Jacksonville hires Florida assistant Mincy as head coach

The 34-year-old Mincy followed Gators coach Mike White from Louisiana Tech in 2015. Florida went 123-75 during his time in Gainesville, including four straight 20-win seasons (2015-19) and four consecutive NCAA Tournament bids (2017-21).

“Jordan has seen it all as a player and from the assistant’s chair, and he’s more than prepared to take the next step,” Jacksonville athletic director Alex Ricker-Gilbert said.