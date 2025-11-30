Jackson scores 11 in Lafayette's 55-37 victory over Ball State at Lafayette Classic

The Cardinals (2-5) were led in scoring by Juwan Maxey, who finished with 11 points. Ball State also got 10 points and eight rebounds from Armoni Zeigler. Davion Hill also had nine points, seven rebounds and two steals.

Lafayette took the lead with 2:10 left in the first half and did not trail again. Humphrey led the Leopards with 10 points in the first half to help put them up 23-15 at the break. Lafayette pulled away with a 12-2 run in the second half to extend a five-point lead to 15 points. They outscored Ball State by 10 points in the final half, as Jackson led the way with a team-high nine second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.