Jackson has 18 as Purdue Fort Wayne beats Bowling Green 77-75 in CIT

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio (AP) — Jalen Jackson scored 18 points and Eric Mulder made a contested shot in the lane with 15.1 seconds left in Purdue Fort Wayne's 77-75 win against Bowling Green on Wednesday night in the CIT.

Jackson also added six rebounds for the Mastodons (22-12). Anthony Roberts shot 5 for 11 (2 for 4 from 3-point range) and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line to add 17 points. Rasheed Bello had 11 points and went 4 of 10 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range).