Jackson-Davis leads No. 12 Indiana in rout of Miami (Ohio)

Julian Lewis and Mekhi Lairy each had 12 points for the Redhawks (1-3).

Miami came out firing and mostly missing from 3-point range, but the Redhawks stayed close early on. The Redhawks were 7 of 22 from beyond the arc in the first half and finished 10 of 34.

Indiana didn't shoot the ball particularly well early, missing its first six 3s, but took advantage of nine offensive rebounds for 12 second-chance points in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: A rough start for first-year coach Travis Steele, whose team was unable to bounce back from an ugly 95-69 home loss to Marshall. The Redhawks' only win so far is against Goshen.

Indiana: After taking in a Pacers home win on Friday night, the Hoosiers took care of business on the same floor against an outmanned Mid-American Conference foe. Three of Indiana's four victories have been by double digits.

UP NEXT

Miami: Host Arkansas-Little Rock on Saturday.

Indiana: Host Arkansas-Little Rock on Wednesday.

___

