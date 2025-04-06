Jackson and Russell-Rowe each score a goal as Crew beats Montreal 2-1

Russell-Rowe blasted a rising first-touch shot, off a through ball from Steven Moreira, from the edge of the penalty area in the 26th minute to give Columbus (4-0-3) a 2-0 lead.

Prince Owusu scored in the 52nd minute for Montreal (0-5-2). Caden Clark banged a straight-away shot off the left post, but Owusu slipped behind the defense for the rebound and flicked a side-netter inside the right post to cut the deficit to 2-1. The offside flag initially went up but the goal counted after video review.

Victor Loturi appeared to have scored the tying goal in the 82nd minute but was deemed offside after video review and the Crew maintained their lead.

Sirois finished with three saves.

Interim coach Marco Donadel, who took over after Laurent Courtois was fired on March 24 following Montreal's 0-4-1 start, is still in search of his first win. The club played the Chicago Fire to a 1-1 tie in his debut.

The Crew had 55% possession and outshot Montreal 11-5 (5-1 on target).

After seven consecutive road games to open the season, Montreal plays its home opener against Charlotte FC next Saturday.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/soccer

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP