Jacari White hits all 7 of his 3s, sets Cavs mark with 12 straight over 3 games; Virginia wins 86-73

White made his only two 2-point attempts Saturday. He didn't attempt a free throw. The seven 3s were a career high for the North Dakota State transfer.

Chance Malloy scored 12 points, also off the bench, for the Cavaliers (8-1).

Javon Bennett scored 18 points, De’Shayne Montgomery 12 and Jordan Derkack 10 for the Flyers (7-3).

Trailing by 21, Dayton scored 14 straight points to close within seven, 67-60, with four minutes remaining.

White returned after a breather and made his ninth 3 to stop the run with three minutes left and the Cavaliers sealed it with seven free throws in the final minute.

Dayton cut a four-point halftime deficit to one early in the second half before the Cavaliers used a flurry of 3s to go up by 19 with 14 minutes left. White hit a trio of 3s in the 21-3 run.

Virginia grabbed the lead for good with under seven minutes left in the first half during a 9-1 run and led led 37-32 at halftime.

Up next

Dayton is home against North Florida next Saturday.

Virginia is host to Maryland-Eastern Shore on Tuesday.

