IU Indianapolis visits Cleveland State after Foster's 20-point showing

BOTTOM LINE: IU Indianapolis plays Cleveland State after Nevaeh Foster scored 20 points in IU Indianapolis' 69-65 loss to the Youngstown State Penguins.

The Vikings are 14-1 in home games. Cleveland State scores 70.3 points while outscoring opponents by 10.4 points per game.

The Jaguars are 7-9 against Horizon opponents. IU Indianapolis is 1-2 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Cleveland State is shooting 44.3% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.7% IU Indianapolis allows to opponents. IU Indianapolis averages 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Cleveland State gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Izzi Zingaro is averaging 16.2 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Vikings. Colbi Maples is averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games.

Foster is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Jaguars. Olivia Smith is averaging 12.6 points and 3.2 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Vikings: 7-3, averaging 66.2 points, 34.1 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.9 points per game.

Jaguars: 6-4, averaging 68.8 points, 27.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 10.1 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.